FRANKFORT, KY- Nearly two years into the global pandemic Kentucky has seen more than 750,000 people test positive for the virus. On Sunday, state leaders unveiled a new memorial to honor those lost during the pandemic.
Kentucky artists Amanda Matthews will have her sculpture put up in Monument Park on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds. The memorial will read the state's motto, "United we stand, divided we fall." It will be lit up green at night to honor the people who lost their lives to COVID.
COVID-19 cases, deaths, and the state's positivity rate are all creeping back up as we make our way into the winter. Since the pandemic started, more than 10,000 people in Kentucky have lost their lives to COVID. Governor Andy Beshear shed some light on the significant loss the state has seen during the memorial ceremony.
"The number of Kentuckians that we have lost, the number of lives lost from our Kentucky families, is now approaching the total number of our people we lost in World War Two, the Korean War, and Vietnam combined," Beshear said.
Jacqueline Woodward is one of the people directly impacted by a COVID-19 death. Her husband Gary was a front-line healthcare worker who helped treat COVID-19. Gary tested positive and wasn't able to beat the virus himself. Woodward spoke directly to others who have lost family members because of COVID.
"That they will never be forgotten and generations to come will know what we have been through," Woodward said. "And that our loved ones are not just a number, they are somebody that meant so much to so many."
Beshear says this is a time that has tested everyone's will.
"I believe that in order to fully move forward and embrace the new opportunities that we're seeing open up across this commonwealth, we must first give full respect to this moment in history," Beshear said. "It has tried us in ways that few could have imagined just two years ago."
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman's closing message is for people to go out and get vaccinated to better protect themselves against COVID-19.
To watch the full memorial ceremony click here.