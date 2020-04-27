MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County meat shop is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused meat plants across the U.S. to shut down.
Hughes' Market on Ogden Landing Road, west of Paducah, has been in business for decades. But owner Alan Hughes said he's never experienced a time like this.
"The market price right now is just, on ground beef it's just outrageous. I mean, from last month, it's up $1 a pound," said Hughes.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said as of Thursday, 13 meat plants across the country have closed in the past two months because of the pandemic. At least 10 meatpacking workers and three food processing workers have died from COVID-19 as of Thursday, and at least 6,500 workers have been directed affected by the novel coronavirus.
The plant closures have caused a 25% decrease in the nation's pork slaughter capacity and a 10% reduction in beef slaughter capacity, the union says.
Three of the largest pork processing plants in the U.S. to shut down are Smithfield Foods' facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; JBS' plant in Worthington, Minnesota; and Tyson Foods' facility in Waterloo, Iowa. The three plants make up about 15% of the country's pork production, CNN reports.
Hughes said he's already having trouble placing orders as a result.
"Last week, out of six brokers, I got bone-in pork loins from one. I wanted 50 cases. He said, 'How about 25?' I'm getting about half an order. Some of the places, I can only get a quarter order," said Hughes.
Hughes believes the decrease in the country's meat supply is "going to get worse in the next two to three weeks." With that comes higher costs.
"There's no doubt there is going to be an increase in prices," said Hughes. "I can especially say it'd be in beef. In pork, it just depends on what the shortage is and how much they got backlogged. We're looking at something we never looked at before, is we got more hogs than they can actually produce."
Hughes said another factor that may impact meat prices is the status of restaurants. Currently in Kentucky, restaurants are closed to dining in; only carry-out, delivery and drive-thru services are permitted.
"Soon as they open the restaurants up, you're going to see a major shortage in supplies. When they open these restaurants up, the demand will shoot through the roof. That's when prices will get high, too, is when they open the restaurants up," said Hughes.
John Tyson, board chairman at Tyson Foods, wrote in a blog post on Sunday that the nation's "good supply chain is breaking."
"In small communities around the country where we employ over 100,000 hard-working men and women, we're being forced to shutter our doors. This means one thing — the food supply chain is vulnerable," Tyson wrote. "As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain. As a result, there will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed."
But the supply chain can recover, said Allison Smith, a professor at West Kentucky Community and Technical College and its program coordinator for business and logistics.
"As we get more testing and a better understanding of what's going on, then we can protect the supply chain a little bit better and protect the workers," said Smith. "So I think we're going to have some bumpy times. Do I think it's going to be an end all, be all? No. The supply chain will come back, just like we are seeing the supply chain of paper goods and cleaning supplies. It's slowly getting back."
And once they figure out how to handle the problem, then I think we'll get back to business as usual," added Smith. But business as usual is not going to be like it always has been. Supply chains are definitely going to have to be more flexible, more nimble, and more proactive, but also reactive and have some contingency plans — or else the next wave will get back to the same spot."