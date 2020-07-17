METROPOLIS, IL — The 2020 Super City Brew Fest is cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Event sponsors for the brew fest say they made the decision to cancel this year's event in the interest of the public health, in accordance with the State of Illinois.
The Super City Brew Fest was originally scheduled for April 18, but was postponed in March until Sept. 12.
Sponsors say refunds have been issued to everyone who purchased tickets.
Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel, along with the Greater Metropolis Conventions and Visitors Bureau, have begun looking ahead to the 2021 Super City Brew Fest.