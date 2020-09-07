We’ve all been forced to make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic. In some aspects, life has somewhat returned to a different version of normal, businesses opened their doors, you can schedule a hair appointment, and you can even sit down at a restaurant to eat a meal.
For some, especially those who are older and have underlying medical conditions – that’s not a possibility during this pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, those with underlying medical conditions could develop very serious complications if they get COVID-19.
Here are some tips for those of you in quarantine who may not be able to leave your home.
Stick to a routine. Go to sleep and wake up at a reasonable time, and incorporate time for self care.
Get some exercise in. Whether it’s outside or inside, it’s important to move your body for at least 30 minutes every day, that will help boost your mood!
Find a long-term project to dive into. Is there something you’ve always wanted to learn more about? Pick up that book. Or maybe there’s some work you can do around the house.
William Renzulli hasn’t been able to leave his home for months. He spends a lot of time in his studio, painting. That’s how he keeps himself busy, especially during this pandemic. You would never know it, but Renzulli is 81 years old. He also has COPD and poly-arthritis, so chooses not to go to the grocery store.
Renzulli says, he hasn’t been able to see his daughters for months, and talking through the phone or by text message isn’t easy, but through all the uncertainty, he has a contagious positive outlook. “I am an optimist,” Renzulli said. “I see everything through rose colored glasses, so I haven’t really been afraid, but I have been cautious.” Renzulli says he’s not scared or afraid, he feels invincible. He says he can’t wait to have friends over again soon.
Marsha Harper, a three time cancer survivor, is also not letting COVID-19 or quarantine get in the way of living her life. She stays busy with her family on their farm with horses and of course, her goats. She says everyone needs to stop and realize how good even the little things in life are.
“One thing I always told everybody, you know, yes, I always notice the big things around me but once the cancer happened and I had to slow down,” Harper said. “I really grown to have an appreciation for all of the small things. Even driving over the bridges and seeing the ducks with their babies following behind them, I mean, just the beauty of all of that or in the winter seeing the frost freeze on the trees and it looks like a winter wonderland, just all those things bring joy to me -- that might’ve otherwise been overlooked.”
Marsha is getting chemotherapy done at a local hospital every three weeks, she says that’s when she does get a little scared, but says she and her family are always taking precautions like wearing a mask and keeping a distance to stay safe.