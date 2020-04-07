CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department says the county has had its first death related to COVID-19.
The health department announced the death in a brief news release Tuesday afternoon.
"The Calloway County Health Department offers our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family," the release says.
The county has seen eight positive COVID-19 test results so far.
