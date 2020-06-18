CARBONDALE, IL - Sixty-one Southern Illinois non-profits in eight counties will split a grant worth $400,000.
It's a grant from the Southern Illinois Community Foundation and the United Way of Southern Illinois covid-19 response fund.
Since the covid-19 pandemic began, social service organizations like the Ansar Food Pantry at the Carbondale Muslim Center have seen an increase in need from the community.
"The first few weeks, they were okay. Then people were desperate they needed assistance so the numbers grew." said Tariq Kahaaliq.
To help keep up with the need, the food pantry received a $3,000 grant from the Southern Illinois Community Foundation and the United Way of Southern Illinois.
"We have had requests for utility payments and water bills that have been cut off for housing assistance because they couldn't pay the rent." said Kahaaliq.
In addition with helping with food, the grant will also be used to assist neighbors keeping their lights on.
"The reality is it's two months later and people are still having trouble paying the rent, paying that electric bill, or paying that water bill. This round of grant funding is able to help people in ways beyond the food emergency," said CEO of the Southern Illinois Community Foundation Byram Fager.
Rebecca Ragsdale has utilized the food pantry during the pandemic. She's happy to know the pantry has the funds to further support the community in ways they weren't able to before.
"There are a lot of people that are not working or not able to go to work on a weekly or daily basis due to the COVID so if they are able to assist a few families in the neighborhood that will be an awesome thing, something we may take advantage of in the future," said Ragsdale.
If you would like to donate to the Carbondale Muslim Center Food Pantry you can send a check to: CMC food pantry P.O. Box 3337 Carbondale, IL 62902 or click here.