PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says COVID-19 numbers are down, but not non-existent. As the holiday season approaches, the hospital expects those numbers to rise.
Currently, case numbers across Kentucky are also down. On average, 580 new COVID-19 cases are reported daily in the commonwealth, and there's an average of 10 deaths a day.
Locally, Baptist Health Paducah reports 34 hospitalizations since Sept.1, with two inpatients remaining. Among those 34 hospitalizations, there were two deaths.
One local man says death was almost his fate after contracting COVID-19 in February. One of the doctors who treated him described his recovery as a miracle.
For nearly six weeks, 70-year-old Ted Turner was on a ventilator.
Wednesday, months into his recovery, Turner returned to Baptist Health Paducah to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life.
Turner says the days leading up to his hospitalization are foggy.
“I do not remember being sick. I do not remember being tested for COVID-19. And I got here February the 8th. February the 9th, I was on a ventilator,” Turner says.
That's where Turner would stay for the next five — almost six — weeks.
He was in the hospital for months after he was taken off the ventilator, while life continued around him.
“April 29th, my wife passed away while I was in the hospital,” says Turner.
Since leaving the hospital, COVID-19 has continued to affect turner's everyday life, down to his mobility.
“By the time I get up in the morning, take my meds, clean up a little bit, get dressed, man, it's nap time,” says Turner.
Turner says if it wasn't for the nurses and doctors, he would've died. He wanted to thank them for a second chance at life.
“Obviously, they did an incredible job, because I'm not supposed to be here,” says Turner.
Dr. Chris Hancock, the medical director at Baptist Health Paducah, says they want COVID-19 numbers to stay down.
“Everyone wants to have a normal holiday season. Everybody wants for there to not be another COVID-19 surge over the winter,” Hancock says.
With influenza and RSV on the rise, Hancock says people should get vaccinated and practice habits to stay safe.
“The goal is to not end up here in the hospital with us, sick and on a ventilator or even potentially passing away from it,” says Hancock.
Turner says “thank you” doesn't begin to express how much he appreciates the ICU staff's life-saving efforts.
“Y'all did your part, and I promise you I'm going to do mine,” he told the nurses.
Turner battles long-term COVID-19 symptoms, like fatigue, memory loss and vocal damage.
He does 30 minutes of physical therapy every day so that by the end of the year, he can build enough stamina to play a round golf again.
If you are behind on your COVID-19 vaccination schedule, Baptist Health Paducah says it's important to get your booster dose before the holiday season.
Locally, most pharmacies carry COVID-19 boosters for adults.
For pediatric patients, boosters are currently only available at Walgreens and CVS.