NASHVILLE, TN -- The Tennessee Department of Health has reported 1,188 additional new cases of covid-19. This is the states largest single day increase since the pandemic began and brings the state's total to 34,017.
The counties with the most confirmed cases of covid-19 are Shelby with 7,623 and Davidson with 7,502.
There have been 22,531 recovered cases statewide.
515 people have passed away from the virus and there are 2,238 hospitalizations.
There have been over 667,000 tests conducted.