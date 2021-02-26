The Illinois Department of Public Health has several testing sites available across the state.
COVID-19 testing schedule
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|COUNTY
|Requirements
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|CGARHPC - CRHPC Carmi Community Health Center
|103 Commerce Street Carmi, IL 62821
|White
|Appointment required
|Monday - Friday
|8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|CGARHPC - Eldorado Community Health Center
|1401 US Highway 45 N Eldorado, IL 62930
|Saline
|Appointment required
|Monday - Friday
|8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|CGARHPC - Johnston City Community Health Center
|14410 Rt. 37 Johnston City, IL 62951
|Williamson
|Appointment required
|Monday - Friday
|8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|CGARHPC - Mt. Vernon Community Health Center
|2920 Veteran's Memorial Dr. Mt. Vernon, IL 62864
|Jefferson
|Appointment required
|Monday - Friday
|1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|CGARHPC - Sesser Community Health Center
|6294 State Highway 154 Sesser, IL 62884
|Franklin
|Appointment required
|Monday - Friday
|1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|CGARHPC - Shawneetown Community Health Center
|9525 Goldhill Rd. Shawneetown, IL 62984
|Gallatin
|Appointment required
|Monday - Friday
|8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|CGARHPC (Christopher Greater Area Rural Health Planning Corp.)-Rea Clinic
|4241 Highway 14 West Christopher, IL 62822
|Franklin
|Appointment required
|Monday - Friday
|8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|CHESI - Cairo Diagnostic Center
|13289 Kessler Road Cairo, IL 62914
|Alexander
|Appointment required. Must be referred by CHESI provider.
|Monday - Friday
|8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|CHESI - Cairo Mega Clinic
|13245 Kessler Road Cairo, IL 62914
|Alexander
|Must be referred by CHESI provider.
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|CHESI - Carmi Community Health Center
|1400 W Main St Carmi, IL 62821
|White
|Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|CHESI - Cedar Court Clinic
|1340 Cedar Court Carbondale, IL 62901
|Jackson
|Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|CHESI - Hardin County Medical Clinic
|IL Rt 146, Bldg 2 Elizabethtown, IL 62931
|Hardin
|Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|CHESI - Harrisburg Community Health
|205 N Main St Harrisburg, IL 62946
|Saline
|Must be referred by CHESI/area provider
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - Noon
|CHESI - Pope County Clinic
|217 S Adams St Golconda, IL 62938
|Pope
|Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|CHESI - Pulaski Medical Clinic
|100 Market St. Pulaski, IL 62976
|Pulaski
|Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|CHESI - Tamms Health Center
|290 Railroad St Tamms, IL 62988
|Alexander
|Must be referred by CHESI/area provider. • COVID Hotline:844-988-7800
|Daily
|8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Fairfield Memorial Hospital- Horizon Healthcare Carmi Medical Clinic
|1103 West Main Street Carmi, IL 62821
|White
|No appointment needed for testing. Capacity based on available supplies.
|Monday - Thursday; Friday
|7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; 8 a.m. - 11
|Gallatin County Wellness Center
|5155 Hwy 13 Junction, IL 62954
|Gallatin
|Patients must call the clinic to be screened
|Daily
|8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Heartland Express Care
|2700 W Deyoung St Marion, IL 62959
|Williamson
|Must call curbside and pass screening criteria.
|Monday - Friday; Saturday-Sunday
|8 a.m. - 8 p.m.; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Marion Diagnostic Center
|3003 Civic Circle Blvd,Suite 200 Marion, IL 62959
|Williamson
|Must call to set up appt, and wear mask upon arrival
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|Massac Memorial Hospital Respiratory Testing Site
|28 Chick Street Metropolis, IL 62960
|Massac
|Provider's order required.
|Monday - Friday
|8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Rural Health, Inc
|513 N Main Anna, IL 62906
|Union
|Appointment required. Televisit required prior to visit.
|Monday-Friday
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Shawnee Health Care, Carbondale
|400 S. Lewis Lane Carbondale, IL 62901
|Jackson
|Must call in advance. If more evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to the nearest testing site. Tests given based on symptoms or exposure.
|Monday - Friday
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Shawnee Health Care, Carterville
|1006 S. Division Street Carterville, IL 62918
|Williamson
|Must call in advance. If more evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to the nearest testing site. Tests given based on symptoms or exposure.
|Monday-Friday
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Shawnee Health Care, Marion
|3111 Williamson County Parkway Marion, IL 62959
|Williamson
|Must be referred by primary care physician, exhibiting symptoms, or at risk.
|Monday-Friday
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Shawnee Health Care, Murphysboro
|7 S. Hospital Drive Murphysboro, IL 62966
|Jackson
|Must call in advance. If more evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to the nearest testing site. Tests given based on symptoms or exposure.
|Sunday - Monday
|8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|SIH Urgent Care/Work Care
|2808 East Outer Drive Marion, IL 62959
|Williamson
|Must call hotline: 844-988-7800
|Monday - Saturday; Sunday
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|SSM Health Express Clinic
|1003 East McCord Street Centralia, IL 62801
|Marion
|An in-person visit or a virtual visit required for testing and based on symptoms of patient. Virtual visits are free of charge.
|Monday - Saturday; Sunday
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|SSM Health Express Clinic
|602 S. 42nd St. Mount Vernon, IL 62864
|Jefferson
|An in-person visit or a virtual visit required for testing and based on symptoms of patient. Virtual visits are free of charge.
The test will be collected with a nasal swab. Make sure to check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information