COVID-19 testing sites

The Illinois Department of Public Health has several testing sites available across the state. 

COVID-19 testing schedule

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS COUNTY Requirements
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. CGARHPC - CRHPC Carmi Community Health Center 103 Commerce Street Carmi, IL 62821 White Appointment required
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. CGARHPC - Eldorado Community Health Center 1401 US Highway 45 N Eldorado, IL 62930 Saline Appointment required
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. CGARHPC - Johnston City Community Health Center 14410 Rt. 37 Johnston City, IL 62951 Williamson Appointment required
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. CGARHPC - Mt. Vernon Community Health Center 2920 Veteran's Memorial Dr. Mt. Vernon, IL 62864 Jefferson Appointment required
Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. CGARHPC - Sesser Community Health Center 6294 State Highway 154 Sesser, IL 62884 Franklin Appointment required
Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. CGARHPC - Shawneetown Community Health Center 9525 Goldhill Rd. Shawneetown, IL 62984 Gallatin Appointment required
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. CGARHPC (Christopher Greater Area Rural Health Planning Corp.)-Rea Clinic 4241 Highway 14 West Christopher, IL 62822 Franklin Appointment required
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. CHESI - Cairo Diagnostic Center 13289 Kessler Road Cairo, IL 62914 Alexander Appointment required. Must be referred by CHESI provider.
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. CHESI - Cairo Mega Clinic 13245 Kessler Road Cairo, IL 62914 Alexander Must be referred by CHESI provider.
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. CHESI - Carmi Community Health Center 1400 W Main St Carmi, IL 62821 White Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. CHESI - Cedar Court Clinic 1340 Cedar Court Carbondale, IL 62901 Jackson Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. CHESI - Hardin County Medical Clinic IL Rt 146, Bldg 2 Elizabethtown, IL 62931 Hardin Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. CHESI - Harrisburg Community Health 205 N Main St Harrisburg, IL 62946 Saline Must be referred by CHESI/area provider
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - Noon CHESI - Pope County Clinic 217 S Adams St Golconda, IL 62938 Pope Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. CHESI - Pulaski Medical Clinic 100 Market St. Pulaski, IL 62976 Pulaski Must be referred by CHESI/area provider.
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. CHESI - Tamms Health Center 290 Railroad St Tamms, IL 62988 Alexander Must be referred by CHESI/area provider. • COVID Hotline:844-988-7800
Daily 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Fairfield Memorial Hospital- Horizon Healthcare Carmi Medical Clinic 1103 West Main Street Carmi, IL 62821 White No appointment needed for testing. Capacity based on available supplies.
Monday - Thursday; Friday 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; 8 a.m. - 11 Gallatin County Wellness Center 5155 Hwy 13 Junction, IL 62954 Gallatin Patients must call the clinic to be screened
Daily 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Heartland Express Care 2700 W Deyoung St Marion, IL 62959 Williamson Must call curbside and pass screening criteria.
Monday - Friday; Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Marion Diagnostic Center 3003 Civic Circle Blvd,Suite 200 Marion, IL 62959 Williamson Must call to set up appt, and wear mask upon arrival
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Massac Memorial Hospital Respiratory Testing Site 28 Chick Street Metropolis, IL 62960 Massac Provider's order required.
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rural Health, Inc 513 N Main Anna, IL 62906 Union Appointment required. Televisit required prior to visit.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Shawnee Health Care, Carbondale 400 S. Lewis Lane Carbondale, IL 62901 Jackson Must call in advance. If more evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to the nearest testing site. Tests given based on symptoms or exposure.
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Shawnee Health Care, Carterville 1006 S. Division Street Carterville, IL 62918 Williamson Must call in advance. If more evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to the nearest testing site. Tests given based on symptoms or exposure.
Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Shawnee Health Care, Marion 3111 Williamson County Parkway Marion, IL 62959 Williamson Must be referred by primary care physician, exhibiting symptoms, or at risk.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Shawnee Health Care, Murphysboro 7 S. Hospital Drive Murphysboro, IL 62966 Jackson Must call in advance. If more evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to the nearest testing site. Tests given based on symptoms or exposure.
Sunday - Monday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. SIH Urgent Care/Work Care 2808 East Outer Drive Marion, IL 62959 Williamson Must call hotline: 844-988-7800
Monday - Saturday; Sunday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. SSM Health Express Clinic 1003 East McCord Street Centralia, IL 62801 Marion An in-person visit or a virtual visit required for testing and based on symptoms of patient. Virtual visits are free of charge.
Monday - Saturday; Sunday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. SSM Health Express Clinic 602 S. 42nd St. Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Jefferson An in-person visit or a virtual visit required for testing and based on symptoms of patient. Virtual visits are free of charge.

The test will be collected with a nasal swab. Make sure to check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information