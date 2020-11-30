CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department says the COVID-19 testing schedule for the county will be changing starting Dec. 1.
CCHD will have free COVID-19 testing at Tie Breaker Park on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will no longer be testing at Tie Breaker Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
However, CCHD says it will be offering drive though rapid testing at the Christian County Health Department on Tuesdays and Thursday, by appointment only.
Drive through rapid testing will be $50 per test and insurance will be accepted with a valid insurance card. You can schedule an appointment for rapid testing from 8 a.m. until Noon.
To schedule an appointment for a rapid test, call 270-887-4160 ext. 162.