MURRAY, KY -- Free COVID-19 testing is now open to more people in West Kentucky.
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital says they are now testing anyone who feels they have had exposure to the virus and are not currently experiencing symptoms.
They will be doing the free testing Thursday and Friday.
No appointment is required, you simply need to drive up to the testing site.
You can get to the test site by driving through the Endoscopy Entrance (located on the West Side of the Hospital).
You are asked to have a piece of paper with your name, date of birth, and a contact phone number.
For more information on the curbside COVID-19 testing, call 270-753-0704.