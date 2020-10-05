MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - "Get tested for COVID-19" is something you hear often from health experts and elected officials. Despite this, some people face barriers like lack of health insurance, travel restrictions and access to a COVID-19 testing site.
The Purchase District Health Department began expanded COVID-19 testing in community locations today.
The health department says it is one of four sites chosen across the state to pilot this program and will be conducting pop up testing sites at Purchase District Health Department clinics and at community events and locations.
The amount of people were slow, but one man named Mark Carter stopped by for a test in the morning. It took Carter seconds to get a free COVID test. He lost his sense of smell yesterday, a known symptom of COVID-19
"My twin brother who works on a COVID-19 unit in Louisville and he recently contracted COVID and thankfully his was a mild case as well and he's fully recovered now," Carter said.
He signed up last night for this pilot program of COVID-19 testing.
PDHD says testing site locations will change. You can see the times and locations, as well as register, on the department's registration site.
"It is extremely easy it doesn't take any time at all the discomfort is very minimal it's like a small burning sensation," Carter said.
A smooth experience is exactly what Erin Stallins, testing site coordinator. with PDHD wants from this program.
"There's a lot of asymptomatic people and so we're taking those barriers away so anybody can get tested so that we can find those asymptomatic people," Stallins said.
No barriers mean no need for insurance or an ID.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the chance of transmission from people with no symptoms is 75%.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 testing needs to be available for anyone at anytime.
The health department says results will be available within a few days and you will be contacted with your results by text message or phone call.
The health department says walk-ups are accepted, but registration is preferred.
Additionally, the health department says it is looking for events to collaborate. If you are having an event in the next four months and are interested in having pop up testing, the health department says to contact estallins@purchasehealth.org for more information.