JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department says anyone eligible in Phase 1B priority groups can now set an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department says these groups include those 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline essential workers.
To be considered a "frontline" essential workers, the health department says you must work in one of the following settings:
- First responder
- Corrections
- Education (Pre-K though 12th grade only)
- Daycare
- Postal Service
- Manufacturing
- Agriculture
- Food production (with food service in Phase 1C)
- Grocery stores
- Public transit
JCHD says priority groups are established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are included in the State vaccination plan. The health department says priority groups are necessary while vaccine supply is limited, but as supply increases, more priority groups will be served with the general population to follow.
JCHD estimates roughly 12,000 individuals in the county are eligible to get a vaccine under Phase 1B of the plan.
Click here for the link to the online appointment portal. The health department says those who have trouble making an appointment online can call JCHD at 618-684-3143, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The appointment portal also provides more details about who is eligible and the clinic location. The health department says vaccinations are given by appointment only and are not administered at the health department, but at a mass vaccination clinic in Carbondale. The vaccination appointment is also not an individual appointment with a provider, according to the JCHD.
Clinics are held every Tuesday and Thursday, if the vaccine supply is sufficient, and appointments are available through Feb. 4, 2021. JCHD says other clinic appointment dates will be opened in the coming weeks.