LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers traveling through downtown Smithland should be prepared for traffic congestion along KY 453/Court Street around the State Street intersection near the court house.
The Livingston County Health Department is administering the vaccines Wednesday and Thursday to people over 70 years of age. This vaccination effort has caused heavy traffic along KY 453 and U.S. 60 as people make their way to and from the health department office on State Street in Smithland.
KYTC says drivers who travel through this area should be prepared for the traffic congestion and use caution.
KYTC also says police and other emergency response personnel are in the area to help with traffic flow.