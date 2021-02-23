CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Health Department has appointments available at the Bruce Convention Center for people ages 70 and older.
The health department says vaccines are available by appointment only.
You can set up your appointment by visiting App.AcuityScheduling.com (click here) or call the Christian County Health Department at (270-887-4160 ext. 640.
The health department says a lot of people are calling to set up their appointments, so call wait times may be longer than expected. CCHD says the quickest way to sign up is online.
The health department also says they will begin scheduling people in Phase 1C on March 1.