CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department has set a date for the next mass vaccination event at the Murray State University CFSB Center.
The CFSB Center serves as a regional COVID-19 vaccination site. The health department says the next clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only.
The health department says it will sign up people from its existing list who are ages 70 and older, other's in phase 1B of the state's vaccine plan and some in phase 1C in keeping with the state's vaccination guidelines. Kentucky is advising vaccine providers to priorities people ages 60 and older first from the 1C group.
People who live in the region are encouraged to sign up for the health department's vaccine list if they haven't yet, the health department says, because future vaccine clinics and appointments will be scheduled soon.
Visit callowayhealth.org to sign up to be vaccinated at the CFSB Center site.
|1A
|Residents and staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities and health care personnel
|1B
|First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school employees, child care workers
|1C
|Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with a medical condition placing them at highest risk from the illness as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all other essential workers
|2
|Anyone age 40 or older
|3
|Anyone age 16 or older
|4
|Children under the age of 16, if the vaccine is approved for this age group.