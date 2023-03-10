WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill that would require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to possible links between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology has unanimously passed the House and is now awaiting President Biden's signature.
According to a Friday release, the bill was originally introduced by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) in May 2021, where it passed the Senate unanimously.
This year, the bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously, the release explains.
In a statement included in the release, Sen. Hawley urged Biden to sign the bill immediately, saying: "The American people deserve to know the truth.”
Recently, intelligence communities have issued conflicting reports on the likelihood that COVID-19 emerged from a leak at the Chinese Wuhan Institute.
According to CNN, the Chinese CDC lab was researching coronaviruses in bats, "but it is unclear how closely related the variants being studied there were to SARS-CoV-2, the strain of the virus which spread around the world in 2020."
In late February, the Department of Energy assessed with "low confidence" that covid may have originated from the institute, according to CNN. The FBI assessed with "moderate confidence" that the virus may have originated from the lab. But overall, CNN reports, the majority of the intelligence community believe the virus emerged naturally in the wild or that there is too little evidence to make a judgement in either direction.
China responded to the origin assessments' release by saying they had been "open and transparent" in the search for the origins of the virus, The Associated Press reported, saying the United States' was politicizing the issue of tracing the virus.
Click the PDF document below to read the bill.