PADUCAH — COVID-19 is still in western Kentucky, and public health leaders say you need to take the proper precautions, especially now that the holiday season is here.
Health leaders know people are going to get together this season. All they ask is that you pay attention to how you feel, how others feel and take steps to stay healthy.
It's that time of year when people gather frequently, but public health leaders say you need to stay cautious as COVID cases climb locally.
"Make sure you're washing hands," Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster says. "You have a buffet of food, maybe have people that are serving as opposed to everybody touching you know all the handles."
Koster says there was a decrease in COVID-19 cases in McCracken County back in the summer.
But between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, cases nearly doubled.
Koster says if you're feeling under the weather, you need to prioritize both your health and the wellbeing of your loved ones.
"You're sick, you're not feeling well, especially if you're running a temperature, stay home and don't go to your gathering. And I know it's hard, because you want to see people, but at the same time be respectful to your friends and family," Koster says.
Masks aren't nearly as common now, but Koster says they are effective at keeping the virus at bay.
That's important as Koster warns new COVID variants may pop up.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah had an average of five COVID-19 patients per day from Oct. 1 through Nov. 25.
We also talked to leaders at Baptist Health Paducah. The hospital currently has eight inpatients with COVID-19. Several of those are in critical care.