PADUCAH — While the coronavirus continues to be a health concern worldwide, it's also affecting your money.
U.S. stocks fell sharply Monday, recording one of the worst days of trading since the 2008 financial crisis. Stocks rallied Tuesday after a full day of ups and downs, as the Dow Jones industrial finished up more than 1,000 points.
"There's a lot of fear and a whole lot of unknown and markets, absolutely — hate, fear, and unknowns," says CPA Dean Owen.
Owen has been getting calls from clients with concerns about their investments. Owen says a lot of the volatility is simply an overreaction over the coronavirus.
"We think the markets are pretty much irrational at this point. And short term, our markets can be irrational, and they are. Long term markets are very rational," says Owen.
Short term financial volatility isn't anything new. Owen believes, like at other times, this too shall pass.
"These markets are gonna' bounce back up. That step up normally happens very quickly. But if we get out of the market, we miss the run up, and I don't think most of us can do that," says Owen.
As uncomfortable as it might be, Owen says not panicking and investing for the long term is the best thing to do.
"Don't panic. Ride it out," Owen says. "Take a step back and breathe and think about it long term."
Owens says since the market has hit a low point, it might be a good time to buy stock. He also says now is a good time to refinance, as interest rates are so low.
President Donald Trump met with Republican lawmakers Tuesday to discuss possibly cutting the payroll tax significantly, and give some sort of economic stimulus to the shale industry because of the drop in oil prices.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.