Former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft was the keynote speaker at a GOP dinner in Marshall County Friday night. 

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft praised former President Donald Trump in a speech in Marshall County Friday night that could preview a run for governor in Kentucky in 2023.

“President Trump gave me, a lifelong Kentuckian, the opportunity of a lifetime, allowing me to demonstrate to the world the Bluegrass values that guide you and me every day,” she said, according to a transcript of her remarks. “I am grateful to Donald Trump.”

The Glasgow, Kentucky, native also waded into culture politics and took a swipe at Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, without naming him, for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Craft was keynote speaker at the event, which came on the eve of the Fancy Farm picnic — the state's premiere political event.

Craft is a longtime GOP activist. She's among several Republicans weighing a possible run for governor in 2023.

