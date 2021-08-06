MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft praised former President Donald Trump in a speech in Marshall County Friday night that could preview a run for governor in Kentucky in 2023.
“President Trump gave me, a lifelong Kentuckian, the opportunity of a lifetime, allowing me to demonstrate to the world the Bluegrass values that guide you and me every day,” she said, according to a transcript of her remarks. “I am grateful to Donald Trump.”
The Glasgow, Kentucky, native also waded into culture politics and took a swipe at Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, without naming him, for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Craft was keynote speaker at the event, which came on the eve of the Fancy Farm picnic — the state's premiere political event.
Craft is a longtime GOP activist. She's among several Republicans weighing a possible run for governor in 2023.
