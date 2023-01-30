PADUCAH — If you're in serious need of night out (or a nap), consider registering your kiddos for Paducah Parks and Recreation's Parents Night Out event.
For $15 per child, your 5 to 12-year old(s) can enjoy a night of games, pizza, and fun at the Paducah Recreation Center.
The event is being held on Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
According to PPR, they'll have fun and creative activities, arts and crafts, pizza, and rubber chickens.
They ask parents to make sure their children have comfy sneakers, and clarify that 5-year-olds must be enrolled in Kindergarten in order to attend.
Parents Night Out events are held at the PRC on the third Friday of the month. Upcoming dates include:
- February 17
- March 17
- April 21
- May 19
For more information or to register for the event, call (270) 444-8508.