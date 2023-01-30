Paducah Parks and Recreation

PADUCAH — If you're in serious need of night out (or a nap), consider registering your kiddos for Paducah Parks and Recreation's Parents Night Out event. 

For $15 per child, your 5 to 12-year old(s) can enjoy a night of games, pizza, and fun at the Paducah Recreation Center

The event is being held on Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

According to PPR, they'll have fun and creative activities, arts and crafts, pizza, and rubber chickens. 

They ask parents to make sure their children have comfy sneakers, and clarify that 5-year-olds must be enrolled in Kindergarten in order to attend.

Parents Night Out events are held at the PRC on the third Friday of the month. Upcoming dates include:

  • February 17
  • March 17 
  • April 21 
  • May 19 

For more information or to register for the event, call (270) 444-8508.

Parents Night Out