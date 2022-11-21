SMITHLAND, KY — Community members are invited to donate nonperishable food items at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office cruiser parked in front of the Lake City Dollar General for the rest of this week.
Donations will be dispersed through Helping Hands food pantry in Smithland, with all items benefiting Livingston County residents.
The cruiser will be parked in font of the dollar store until the close of business on Saturday, Nov. 26. Chief Deputy Devin Brewer tells Local 6 no donation is too small.