GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office will be accepting donations for their fifth annual Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive at several Dollar General locations in Western Kentucky.
Donations of non-perishable food items will go to the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry. According to their website, The Mayfield-Graves County Need Line provides food commodities to eligible local seniors on a monthly basis. They also help provide pantry foods to qualifying individuals and families, assist families in crisis with utilities and other emergency needs, and refer people to other community agencies as needed. They reportedly provide emergency food supplies to 350 families per month. Toy donations will go to the annual Community Christmas Connection program.
Throughout the month of November, community members will be able to drop off donations at cruisers parked in various Dollar General parking lots. Check out the table below for a full list of donation dates and locations.
Here's when and where you can donate
|Dates
|Dollar General locations
|Nov. 1-2
|3465 KY 303, near KY 303 and KY 1890
|Nov. 3-4
|920 Paducah Road, next to Dairy Queen
|Nov. 5-6
|Fancy Farm
|Nov. 7-8
|1515 West Broadway St.
|Nov. 9-10
|Farmington
|Nov. 11-12
|Symsonia
|Nov. 13-14
|Wingo
|Nov. 15-16
|Lynnville
|Nov. 17-18
|KY 408 and US 45 North
|Nov. 19-20
|3854 KY 45 North near US 45 and Hunt Road
|Nov. 21-22
|212 KY 58 East
|Nov. 25-26
|Water Valley
|Nov. 27-28
|Cuba Road and Farthing Street