WEST KENTUCKY -- Kentucky State Police Post 1 is kicking off its Cram the Cruiser food drive on Monday.
Food collected during the next two weeks will be donated to local food pantries.
You can make donations of non-perishable foods at the following locations:
- November 25th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Price Less IGA in Benton
- December 1st from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Food Giant in Mayfield
- December 5th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in La Center
- December 6th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Bardwell
- December 6th from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Clinton
- December 8th from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Kroger in Murray
You can also make a donation any time to Kentucky State Police Post 1 located at 8366 US HWY 45 N in Hickory.