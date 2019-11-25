WEST KENTUCKY -- Kentucky State Police Post 1 is kicking off its Cram the Cruiser food drive on Monday.

Food collected during the next two weeks will be donated to local food pantries.

You can make donations of non-perishable foods at the following locations:

  • November 25th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Price Less IGA in Benton
  • December 1st from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Food Giant in Mayfield
  • December 5th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in La Center
  • December 6th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Bardwell
  • December 6th from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Clinton
  • December 8th from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Kroger in Murray

You can also make a donation any time to Kentucky State Police Post 1 located at 8366 US HWY 45 N in Hickory.