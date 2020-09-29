KUTTAWA, KY — Crappie anglers from several states will be traveling to Barkley and Kentucky Lakes at Kuttawa, Kentucky for a Crappie USA Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela's.
Crappie USA says local and traveling anglers will be competing for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic, with a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
Anglers fishing in the Oct. 2 through 3 Super Event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store.
Barkley and Kentucky Lakes have both natural and man-made structure for anglers to target. Traveling anglers can find this structure with their electronics and use their favorite crappie fishing method to tempt the fish.
Teams can be of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16-year-old.
You can register early at the CUSA website by clicking here.
Teams can also enter by calling 502-384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Entry fees vary by length of tournament. All fees are posted on the website. Late entries are subject to a $25.00 late fee.
CUSA says you must be a member of the American Crappie Association to participate.
You can sign up by clicking here, where you can find the levels of memberships. CUSA says each membership includes a subscription to the Crappie Digest, the official publication of Crappie USA, and one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation.
Coronavirus Response
CUSA says they will be following social distancing guidelines at the event. Anglers will sign up at registration and will be given a copy of guidelines for social distancing, a copy of the rules, and a weigh-in voucher. After this, participants are asked to leave the registration site.
Social distancing will also be maintained in the weigh-in line, which will only allow a few teams at a time. Other anglers can wait in vehicles and boats. All staff will be wearing facemasks and CUSA is encouraging all anglers and spectators to do the same.
Registration and Seminar
Late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at the Lyon County Convention Center, 172 South Lee Jones Road, Eddyville, KY 42038. Only one member of a team may enter at a time to complete registration and receive their voucher.
Late sign-in begins at 5 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m. The normal National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing and seminar will not be held due to the coronavirus.
The Weigh-In Site
The tournament weigh-in will be held at Kuttawa Harbor Marina, 1709 Lake Barkley Dr, Kuttawa, KY 42055. The weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. and all anglers are required to be in line by 4 p.m. Social distancing rules will be followed.
Interviews of the top five teams will be conducted following the weigh-in with all social distancing rules applied.
Sponsor
Crappie USA welcomes all crappie anglers, their families, and their guests to the area and hope they take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions.
Host Lodging Site
Host lodging is provided by Days Inn, 139 Days Inn Dr, Kuttawa, KY 42055, 270-601-4060. The number of rooms in the area may be limited. It is recommended that participants make their reservations early.
The Classic Championship
The CUSA Classic Championship will be held Oct. 22 through 24 at Green River Lake, Columbia, KY. The 2020 Crappie USA Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's features a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
National Sponsors
National Sponsors of Crappie USA are: Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s, Ranger Boats, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Minn Kota, Humminbird, Talon, Lake Master Maps, Gamma, B’n’M Poles, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, Cumberland Crappie Double Seats, Brushpile Crappie, Charlie Brewer Slider, Crappie Now Magazine, Jenko Fishing, Big Bite Baits, Somerset-Pulaski Co CVB, Crappie Magnet, EFX Graphics, Fin n’ Frames, Crown Trophy, JR Madd Breading, WavePro, Freaky Franks Tackle, EZ Drift, Allegro Marinades, and Aftco Clothing.
For more information on the Classic and other CUSA events visit the website at www.crappieusa.com and Crappie USA Tournament Trail Facebook Page.