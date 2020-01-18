LOUISVILLE, KY — Crappie anglers from several states will travel to Paris, TN for a Crappie USA Tournament Trail event.
The event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela's will allow local and traveling anglers to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic, which features a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
Also, anglers fishing the March 13-14, 2020 Super Event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers as well as the environment.
Teams may consist of one or two anglers with a third member allowed if they're under 16 years old.
Early registration can be done by visiting the CUSA website.
Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA) and can sign up at their website or by calling (502) 384-5924.
Entry fees vary by length of the tournament, and late entries are subject to a $25.00 late fee.