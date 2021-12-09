Illinois State Police report a crash is blocking Interstate 24 eastbound lanes from Illinois into Kentucky between Metropolis and Paducah.
The crash occurred between the Metropolis Exit and the Ohio River Bridge.
Two semi trucks were involved. According to the KYTC, one semi is in the median and the other one is reported off on the bridge approach embankment.
At this time, there is no reported impact to westbound traffic.
The City of Brookport has police and fire units monitoring traffic at the Illinois end of the bridge. KYTC personnel are expected to be on seen to assist.