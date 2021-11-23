MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – Marshall County Emergency Management has reported a crash involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle is currently blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 27 mile marker in Marshall County.
According to the KYTC, the eastbound lanes are expected to remained closed until 5 p.m.
The accident is along I-24 just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.
Eastbound I-24 traffic is being routed off at Exit 27 to take U.S. 62 East to KY 453 North to return to I-24 at the Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange.
In order to avoid traffic, drivers should consider an alternate route from the Exit 25 Interchange to I-69 South to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange, then east along U.S. 68 to return to I-24 at Exit 65.