UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Marshall County Emergency Management says one northbound lane is open on Interstate 69.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- A crash involving a semitruck and car is blocking the northbound lanes of I-69, near mile marker 49 in Marshall County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the semi is on fire and emergency responders are responding to the scene.
KYTC expects the lanes to be closed until about 3 p.m.
You are able to self detour by taking Exit 47 to get onto U.S. 68 east, then take U.S. 641 heading North between Draffenville and Kentucky Dam Village State Park in order to get back to I-69.
KYTC says traffic traveling south will not be impacted by the accident.