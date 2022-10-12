KY 1241 East Vaugh Road semi crash.jpg

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road are blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer. 

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, but the road may be blocked for the next two hours. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. 