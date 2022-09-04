PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.
This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line.
Police on site are planning to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation.
Estimated duration is three hours or approximately 7:30 p.m.
Northbound motorists on I-69 Northbound from Mayfield to Benton are being detoured off at the U.S. 45 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange to follow KY 58 eastbound to return to I-69 via the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton.
Southbound traffic is flowing but restricted to one lane near the crash site. Southbound traffic is moved to the right-hand or driving lane.
Updates as new info becomes available.