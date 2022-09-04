Updated Information
Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.
The site is cleared. All lanes are open at this time.
PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.
This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line.
Police on site are planning to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation.
Estimated duration is three hours or approximately 7:30 p.m.
Northbound motorists on I-69 Northbound from Mayfield to Benton are being detoured off at the U.S. 45 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange to follow KY 58 eastbound to return to I-69 via the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton.
Southbound traffic is flowing but restricted to one lane near the crash site. Southbound traffic is moved to the right-hand or driving lane.
Updates as new info becomes available.