MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle injury collision is blocking Interstate 69 southbound at the 47 mile marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash is blocking I-69 just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange.
KYTC says drivers can detour by taking the I-24/U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange to U.S. 62 east, then taking U.S. 641 South to return to I-69 southbound via the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange.
The cabinet says the road is expected to remain blocked until about 7:30 p.m.