UPDATE AT 11:30 AM: A one-vehicle crash blocking U.S. 60 near the 25 mile marker in Livingston County has been cleared. All lanes are open, according to the KYTC.
Livingston County 911 Dispatch reports a one-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 60 near the 25 mile marker in Livingston County.
According to the KYTC, the crash is along U.S. 60 between Burna and Salem in the curve near Old Salem Church Road.
Two medi-vac helicopters have been requested to the accident site.
Drivers should detour via KY 133/Lola Road, KY 838/Hampton Road, and KY 135/Carrsville Road. Trucks should seek appropriate state routes based on weight.
The road is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Monday.