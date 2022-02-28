Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from Smithland to Cairo are forecast from Wednesday into Thursday. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 10... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 10. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 10. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&