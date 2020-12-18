TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A crash is blocking all lanes of U.S. 68 in a location just east of the Interstate 24 Cadiz exit 65 interchange, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash involved one vehicle. KYTC says all lanes are blocked to allow an emergency medical helicopter to access the crash site. Early reports indicate a passenger was ejected from the vehicle, the transportation cabinet says.
KYTC says the crash site is near the old Broadbent Foods location on the Hopkinsville side of the I-24 Exit 65 Interchange.