UPDATE AT 8:30 A.M.: According to the KYTC, the site of the accident has been cleared. All lanes of U.S. 68 are open.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– Marshall County 911 is reporting a 2-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 68 near the intersection with Boone Hill Road in western Marshall County.
The accident is along U.S. 68 near the 3 mile marker east of Sharpe Elementary School. According to the KYTC, early reports indicate this is a head-on collision.
Drivers traveling U.S. 68 may self-detour via KY 1610/Mt. Moriah Road and KY 1042/Sharpe-Elva Road to U.S. 62.
The road is expected to be open by 11 a.m. Friday morning.