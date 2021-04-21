TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A wreck involving a van and a pickup truck is blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 at the west end of the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet says the crash site is near the 9 mile marker of U.S. 68 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The cabinet says the eastbound lanes are currently open, but they may have to close at some point to allow emergency responders to access the crash scene.
KYTC District 1 says early reports indicate there was a head-on collision because one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way.
Drivers traveling westbound from Cadiz to Murray or Benton along U.S. 68 are advised to detour using Interstate 24 and U.S. 641.