LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash involving a semitrailer and a garbage truck is blocking US 641 North near the 1.5 mile marker in Lyon County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash site is north of Eddyville, between US 62 and Kentucky 1943. KYTC says early reports are that the cash resulted in a fire.
Law enforcement officers are on scene, conducting a crash reconstruction investigation.
Cabinet employees and law enforcement officers are working to set up a detour. KYTC says the closest detour for trucks traveling between Eddyville and Fredonia is via U.S. 62, I-69 to Princeton and KY 91 North to reach Fredonia.
The roadway is expected to be blocked for a few hours at this location, KYTC says.