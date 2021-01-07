BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a deadly crash involving two semitrailers blocked a section of Kentucky 121 in southern Ballard County for several hours Wednesday.
The cabinet described the incident as a "fatality crash" in its initial report around 3:18 p.m. Wednesday. KYTC has not released information about how many people were killed or whether anyone else was injured.
The crash blocked KY 121 at the 4.8 mile marker between Wickliffe and the Ballard-Carlisle county line. That location is between Freeman Road and Beech Grove Road.
The roadway remained blocked for several hours while the site was cleared and Kentucky State Police conducted a crash reconstruction investigation.
KYTC announced that all lanes were able to reopen to traffic at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.