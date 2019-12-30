CARBONDALE, IL — Police say the crash that led to a local basketball coach's arrest on a charge of driving under the influence was a hit-and-run involving an unoccupied, parked car.
St. Mary boy's basketball coach Wes Overstreet was suspended from his position with the Catholic school system in Paducah after he was arrested in Carbondale, Illinois, Saturday morning.
Monday, the Carbondale Police Department has released more information about the accusations against the coach. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.
Police say Overstreet crashed into a light pole near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and South Illinois Avenue, then continued to drive north on South Illinois Avenue. Witnesses saw the car crash into an empty car parked in the 700 block of South Illinois, police say.
The car continued driving, and officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of West Cherry Street and South Illinois Avenue. The Carbondale Police Department says Overstreet was found to be impaired, and he was arrested on a charged of driving under the influence. After the arrest, police say they found that Overstreet was in possession of scheduled narcotics that he didn't have a prescription for, as well as other controlled substances.
Information available on Illinois court records website Judici says Overstreet is accused of having less than 5 grams of meth.
He was jailed in the Jackson County Jail on the DUI charges, as well as charges of drug possession and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Police say Overstreet had minor injuries because of one or both of the crashes.
Overstreet is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21, 2020, in Jackson County, Illinois.