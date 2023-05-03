PADUCAH — There has been another crash on the U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge — the second in two days.
The bridge is expected to be closed until about 11 a.m. as authorities respond to the 2-vehicle accident and work to clear the scene.
According to Local 6 Photojournalist Mason Watkins, deputies with the Massac County Sheriff's Office are helping travelers get turned around.
Local 6 is working to determine if there were any injuries.
Drivers can detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.