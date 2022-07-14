PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a crash around the 34 mile marker has restricted eastbound Interstate 24 to the right-hand lane, immediately east of the Cumberland River Bridge.
The cabinet explained the wreck was between a passenger vehicle and a truck.
They estimate the left lane will be closed until about 10 a.m. but report traffic is moving okay right now.
They ask drivers to be aware of potential delays, flaggers, and emergency response personnel.
The release states drivers can self-detour via the Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange to Ky 453 South, then follow U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 at the Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 interchange.