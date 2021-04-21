TRIGG COUNTY, KY — One westbound lane of U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 is open at the west end of the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Wednesday night.
Both lanes were blocked because of a wreck involving a van and a pickup truck earlier in the evening, but crews have been able to reopen one lane as of about 9:10 p.m., KYTC says. Traffic is moving at reduced speeds because of the ongoing response efforts. Both eastbound lanes remain open.
The crash site is near the 8.4 mile marker of U.S. 68 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
KYTC District 1 says early reports indicate there was a head-on collision because one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way.
Drivers traveling westbound from Cadiz to Murray or Benton along U.S. 68 can detour to avoid the crash site by using Interstate 24 and U.S. 641.