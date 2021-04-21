Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, and West Kentucky. * WHEN...11 PM CDT this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&