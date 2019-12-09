MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the scene of a semitrailer crash on the Interstate 24 Ohio River bridge has been cleared.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash involving a semi and a pickup truck blocked the eastbound lanes at the 1 mile marker of I-24 on the McCracken County side of the bridge. McCracken County sheriff's deputies and Illinois State Police troopers blocked the eastbound lanes on the Illinois end of the bridge so emergency and cleanup crews could respond.
Viewers who reached out to Local 6 reported waiting in standstill traffic for an hour or two in the area of the crash site.
A McCracken County Sheriff's Department deputy tells Local 6 the vehicles have been cleared from the roadway. The deputy said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.
As of 6:27 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site has been cleared, and traffic has resumed.