PADUCAH — A non-injury crash between a SEMI truck and passenger vehicle is slowing traffic on Interstate 24 westbound near the 3 mile-marker, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Friday release, westbound traffic is restricted to one lane on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge, where an Illinois Department of Transportation crew is conducting a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
The cabinet says traffic has slowed near the crash site, but is still moving. Drivers who would like to avoid the backup can self-detour by taking the U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge, commonly known as the "Brookport Bridge."
The cabinet is also reminding drivers that the bridge has a 15-ton load limit and an 8 foot width restriction. SEMI trucks are not allowed to cross the bridge.
The cabinet says they expect the delay to last about one hour.