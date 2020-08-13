HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a section of KY 1037 in Hickman County is back open Thursday evening after it was blocked for several hours due to a concrete truck crash.
KY 1037 was blocked between KY 123 and KY 780 at the southwest edge of Clinton, Kentucky.
KYTC first sent out an alert about the blockage around 11 a.m. Thursday. Once a recovery crew was on-site, the crew determined that they needed an additional tow truck to remove the concrete truck, the cabinet said.
In an update sent around 6:30 p.m., KYTC says the crash site is clear, and all lanes of the roadway are open to traffic.
Drivers were able to self-detour on KY 123, KY 58 and U.S. 51 during the closure.