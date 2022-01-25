LYON COUNTY, KY — U.S. 62 is restricted to one lane because of a semitrailer crash under the Interstate 69 exit 72 overpass between Eddyville and Princeton, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says a semitrailer crashed underneath the overpass at the 12.2 mile marker in Lyon County, and the wreck does not impact traffic on I-69. The crash site is about 2 miles west of the Lyon County line with Caldwell County.
U.S. 62 is expected to remain partially blocked until about 7 p.m., KYTC says.
KYTC says its Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew has set up traffic control to allow two-way traffic on the westbound lanes of U.S. 62, so traffic can continue to flow while the semi is being removed from the eastbound lanes.