TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Wallonia Road in Trigg County, Kentucky, is blocked after a truck hauling part of a double-wide mobile home crashed Wednesday afternoon.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the mobile home overturned, blocking the roadway.
The crash site is at the 1.3 mile marker, which is a little more than a mile north of U.S. 68, between Dunkerson Road and East Stewart Road in the easternmost part of Trigg County.
KYTC says the road is expected to remain closed until about 11:30 p.m.
Wallonia Road is also Kentucky 128.
There is no marked detour, but KYTC says drivers can use KY 958 and KY 1507/Barefield Road as a parallel route.