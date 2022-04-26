PADUCAH — "Crazy Four Ewe" by Janet Stone of Overland Park, Kansas, has been named Janome America Best of Show at this year's AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah. 

Crazy Four Ewe.jpg

"Crazy Four Ewe" by Janet Stone 

The winner was announced during an awards ceremony Tuesday. 

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, AQS congratulated Stone and all of this year's award winners and semifinalists. 

More winners from this year's event include: 

AQS Best Hand Workmanship Award - "Summertime" by Elsie M. Campbell of Ponca City, Oklahoma. 

SUMMERTIME by Elsie M. Campbell.jpg

"Summertime" by Elsie M. Campbell 

BERNINA of America Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award - "Vine No. 2" by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry of Port Townsend, Washington

BERNINA of America Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award.jpg

"Vine No. 2" by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry 

APQS Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award"Midnight Frolic" by Molly Hamilton-McNally of Tehachapi, California

MIDNIGHT FROLIC by Molly Hamilton-McNally of Tehachapi, CA.jpg

"Midnight Frolic" by Molly Hamilton-McNally of Tehachapi, California

AccuQuilt Best Wall Quilt Award"Ohio Barn in Early Morning Light" by LeAnn Hileman of Glendale, Arizona 

OHIO BARN IN EARLY MORNING LIGHT by LeAnn Hileman of Glendale, AZ.jpg

"Ohio Barn in Early Morning Light" by LeAnn Hileman

Superior Threads Best Miniature Quilt Award"Assorted Miniatures" by Sue Sherman of Ontario, Canada

ASSORTED MINIATURES by Sue Sherman of Ontario, Canada.jpg

"Assorted Miniatures" by Sue Sherman 

Coats & Clark Best Wall Hand Workmanship Award"Happy Thanksgiving" by Aki Sakai of Tokyo, Japan

HAPPY THANKSGIVING by Aki Sakai of Tokyo, Japan.jpg

"Happy Thanksgiving" by Aki Sakai 

Brother International Corporation Best Wall Stationary Machine Workmanship Award"Orange Crushed It" by Andrea Brokenshire of Round Rock, Texas

ORANGE CRUSHED IT by Andrea Brokenshire of Round Rock, TX.jpg

"Orange Crushed It" by Andrea Brokenshire 

Handi Quilter Best Wall Movable Machine Workmanship Award"Hello Momo" by Hiroko Miyama & Masanobu Miyama of Nagano, Japan

HELLO MOMO by Hiroko Miyama & Masanobu Miyama of Nagano, Japan.jpg

"Hello Momo" by Hiroko Miyama & Masanobu Miyama 

Sobel Family Nancy Ann Sobel Award of Merit in Hand Quilting"Mouse Pad" by Jackie Perry of Marion, Virginia 

Mouse Pad by Jackie Perry.jpg

"Mouse Pad" by Jackie Perry

Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award: Susan Cleveland - "Winter Sunshine" by Joanne Love of Yukon, Canada

WINTER SUNSHINE by Joanne Love of Yukon, Canada.jpg

"Winter Sunshine" by Joanne Love 

Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award: Sue Nickels"Away" by Karen K. Stone of Dallas, Texas

AWAY by Karen K. Stone of Dallas, TX.jpg

"Away" by Karen K. Stone of Dallas, Texas

Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award: Ricky Tims"Who's on First Vaughn St., Portland, Oregon" by Judith Phelps of Battle Ground, Washington. 

WHO'S ON FIRST, VAUGHN ST., PORTLAND, OR by Judith Phelps of Battle Ground, WA.jpg

"Who's on First Vaughn St., Portland, Oregon" by Judith Phelps

AQS streamed this year's award ceremony live via its YouTube channel. Watch the video above to replay the full event. 