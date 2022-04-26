PADUCAH — "Crazy Four Ewe" by Janet Stone of Overland Park, Kansas, has been named Janome America Best of Show at this year's AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah.
The winner was announced during an awards ceremony Tuesday.
In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, AQS congratulated Stone and all of this year's award winners and semifinalists.
More winners from this year's event include:
AQS Best Hand Workmanship Award - "Summertime" by Elsie M. Campbell of Ponca City, Oklahoma.
BERNINA of America Best Stationary Machine Workmanship Award - "Vine No. 2" by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry of Port Townsend, Washington
APQS Best Movable Machine Workmanship Award - "Midnight Frolic" by Molly Hamilton-McNally of Tehachapi, California
AccuQuilt Best Wall Quilt Award - "Ohio Barn in Early Morning Light" by LeAnn Hileman of Glendale, Arizona
Superior Threads Best Miniature Quilt Award - "Assorted Miniatures" by Sue Sherman of Ontario, Canada
Coats & Clark Best Wall Hand Workmanship Award - "Happy Thanksgiving" by Aki Sakai of Tokyo, Japan
Brother International Corporation Best Wall Stationary Machine Workmanship Award - "Orange Crushed It" by Andrea Brokenshire of Round Rock, Texas
Handi Quilter Best Wall Movable Machine Workmanship Award - "Hello Momo" by Hiroko Miyama & Masanobu Miyama of Nagano, Japan
Sobel Family Nancy Ann Sobel Award of Merit in Hand Quilting - "Mouse Pad" by Jackie Perry of Marion, Virginia
Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award: Susan Cleveland - "Winter Sunshine" by Joanne Love of Yukon, Canada
Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award: Sue Nickels - "Away" by Karen K. Stone of Dallas, Texas
Quilt Path by APQS Judge’s Recognition Award: Ricky Tims - "Who's on First Vaughn St., Portland, Oregon" by Judith Phelps of Battle Ground, Washington.
AQS streamed this year's award ceremony live via its YouTube channel. Watch the video above to replay the full event.