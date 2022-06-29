CHICAGO, IL — Illinoisans now have protection against discrimination of hairstyles historically associated with specific racial groups.
“No Illinoisan should face discrimination based off the way they style their hair. Not in schools. Not in the workplace. Not anywhere,” Governor JB Pritzker said after signing the CROWN Act into law Wednesday.
'CROWN,' which stands for 'Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair,' categorizes traits such as hair texture or protective styling as race-based and therefore is now protected under bans against racial discrimination. The act also expands and clarifies the definition of race to include traits commonly associated with a race, including but not limited to said hairstyles and textures.
Reinforcing his signature on the act, Governor JB Pritzker says, "I am proud to sign the CROWN Act into state law, protecting our Black residents’ right to style their hair however they choose.”
The CROWN Act is an extension of the Jett Hawkins Act, which Gov. Pritzker signed into law in 2021. The Jett Hawkins Act banned hairstyle discrimination in Illinois schools. The CROWN Act adds those protections to cover situations under the Illinois Human Rights Act, including employment, housing, financial transactions, and public accommodations.
This law goes into effect on January 1, 2023.
Several lawmakers spoke on the bill Wednesday, stressing the CROWN Act's importance for Illinois' Black community. In the past, negative perceptions of hairstyles such as dreadlocks, twists, and braids that were traditionally worn by the African American community resulted in unjust discrimination across industries. However, these hairstyles have a rich historical significance in the Black community and often serve as a way of protecting or comfortable tying back hair.
During the bill signing, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said she is proud Illinois is taking a stand against unfair policies and are now embracing the beauty of diversity.
Illinois Majority Caucus Chair Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) claims the CROWN Act will ensure those who wear their hair natural or in locs will be empowered. He hopes this bill will allow people of color to not be judged by the way they wear their hair, but by the content of their character.
Studies have found that Black women are 1.5 times more likely than their counterparts to be sent home from work because of their hairstyle and are 80% more likely to change their natural hair texture or style to conform to expectations at work. The American Bar Association reports children as young as six face disciplinary action for their hairstyles. Jett Hawkins, the namesake of Illinois’s original bill protecting against discrimination in schools, was only four years old when his school cited him for being out of dress code for having his hair in braids.
Illinois is one of only a handful of states to pass the CROWN Act. A national version of the bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives but has failed to advance in the U.S. Senate.